OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead in Opa-locka and the teen’s mother said her son pulled the trigger.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the Mirage at Sailboat community, Thursday morning.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed inside the home. Her 19-year-old brother is currently being detained by police.

Shortly after the shooting, police said, the older brother ran to nearby homes asking for help. One of the houses he knocked on was an Opa-locka police officer who ran to the home to investigate.

“The preliminary information that we do have is that there was a 19-year-old sibling who ran to neighbors to knock on their doors asking for help,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “One of the doors that he knocked at was an off-duty Opa-Locka police officer. That officer immediately drove his vehicle to that house to assist them.”

According to police, six people, all relatives, were inside the home at the time of the shooting while their mother was at work.

The mother tells 7News that her son was the one who shot her daughter. Police have not confirmed who in fact shot the teen.

Early Thursday afternoon, family members could be seen consoling each other outside the home.

“We’re providing victim advocates from our Homicide Bureau to the family, to the siblings that were there,” said Zabaleta. “These are children that, clearly, this is going to affect them.”

The mother also told 7News that she had no idea there was a weapon inside her home.

“Detectives have also spoken to family members who advise that they had no idea that there was a firearm inside of the house. That it is possible that the older sibling, who is being questioned at this time, may have found that firearm and that’s why it was inside the residence,” said Zabaleta.

Zabaleta also said parents need to make sure their children are aware of the dangers that guns pose, especially inside their own homes.

“That’s why we want parents to stress upon their children, to stress upon to their teenagers, that guns can be very dangerous,” he said. “It’s a Constitutional right, however, we need to be responsible on how you handle firearms. The community is saddened because of the fact that we lost a 14-year-old. A 14-year-old that should’ve been going to school today.”

