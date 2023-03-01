OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida sergeant is being accused of domestic abuse over the course of nearly a decade.

Johane Hendrik Taylor, 36, was arrested by Miramar Police late Tuesday night after putting a gun to his wife’s head and beating her.

The police report described him as a serial domestic abuser.

Taylor is also the brother of the town’s current mayor, John Taylor, and the son of the former mayor, Myra Taylor.

According to a Miramar PD report, Taylor is being accused of hitting his wife since 2014 when his wife accused him of cheating. Officials said tht he began punching her in the face with closed fists, hitting her sides, abdomen, legs and back. The report also mentioned that he beat his three children, ages seven, 10 and 13 years old.

In 2020, he was accused of dragging her out of their car and beating her on the pavement in front of their kids.

Now, two years later, according to police, he beat her so badly that she had broken ribs and lost consciousness. Her children called 911, and Taylor told her to tell the paramedics she fell mopping.

In January, his wife told police he held a gun to her forehead, telling her he should kill her.

The report, also stated that his kids were beaten with a belt as many times as their ages.

They couldn’t go to school for several weeks because of the bruises. They didn’t want to alert Child Protective Services.

He is being held at Broward County Jail and is expected to face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.