OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an Opa-locka neighborhood that was rocked by gunfire earlier this weekend, leading to a heavy police response, said the man who was shot and killed in broad daylight was a delivery driver.

Cellphone video captured crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as they tried to revive the victim outside a home near Northwest 142nd Lane and 17th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Paramedics performed chest compressions before they rushed the victim to the hospital, but he would not survive.

Cameras also captured a SWAT team entering the neighborhood.

Jessy, a woman who lives across the street from where the shooting took place, said she heard gunfire.

“I was in my shower when I heard two gunshots,” said the resident, who asked not to show her face on camera.

Opa-locka Police units responded to the scene after they received a call at around 8:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

People who live at the home in front of where the victim came under fire said he was actually their rideshare delivery driver.

Cameras showed officers investigating around his car, as well as gray plastic bags filled with groceries on the ground next to the vehicle.

“She said she ordered some food, and when the guy came, I think the guy called her to say, ‘I’m downstairs,’ but from the car to the house, they shot him,” said Jessy.

Jessy said she watched as the homeowner tried to give the victim CPR before first responders arrived.

“I see the guy on the floor, and a lot of people were there, so, it was really hard to see,” she said.

Police spent hours searching the neighborhood on foot, by helicopter and with K-9s.

“My girl told me that they’re in the backyard sniffing,” said area resident King Jordan.

Miami-Dade Police said they detained one person for questioning. It remains unclear whether officers they found the individual inside the neighborhood.

For new residents like Jordan, the incident came as a shock.

“To know somebody got shot, that kind of do make me feel kind of questionable about the move,” he said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

