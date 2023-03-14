MIAMI (WSVN) - A police sergeant accused of crimes against his own family faced a judge Tuesday.

Johane Hendrik Taylor had been with the Opa-locka Police force eight years, but now, he’s being accused of years of abuse against his wife and children.

Claudia Taylor, his wife, addressed the judge in court.

During her court appearance, she was seen crying and shaking before the hearing began.

The judge extended the restraining order, which Claudia filed on Feb. 28 after Johane allegedly pointed a gun towards her forehead, telling her he should kill her right now.

Claudia asked the judge to bar any of his family from contacting her.

“I would like for him to stop sending his family from calling my phone,” she said.

The judge agreed.

“He is not permitted to ask or direct or cause other people to have contact with you in any manner, whether it be by phone or in person or through other electronic means, that he’s not permitted,” said Judge Michael Kaplan.

Johane asked the judge to be allowed to move back into the family’s home, but Kaplan extended the restraining order.

Back in February, he was arrested at the couple’s Miramar home.

Claudia will be able to stay in the home with her children for now.

In 2015, his wife accused him of cheating, and according to a police report, that’s when he began punching her in the face and body, threatening her that if she called police and he were to lose his job, he would make sure she paid for it.

In 2020, police said he dragged and beat her in a parking lot in front of her kids. And in May of 2022, the report said another beating left Claudia with a “broken rib, bruises on her side, her eyes were bruised and swollen, her head was swollen and behind her ears were bruised.”

Claudia lost consciousness and their children called 911.

Johane is also accused of abusing their children, ages 7, 10 and 13,

The report also stated that he hit one of his children with a vacuum and whipped them with a belt based on their ages.

His 13-year-old daughter couldn’t go to school “for the next several days until the bruising lessened and she was able to wear the uniform shirt again.” Police said that the teen may have been abused since she was 3 years old.

Johane is from a politically connected family.

His mother was the mayor of Opa-Locka for nearly 10 years, and his brother is the current mayor.

Judge Kaplan also said that the restraining order will go into effect until September. That’s when the two will be back in court.

Johane also has to deal with the criminal court for the charges of alleged domestic abuse.

