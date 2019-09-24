Opa-Locka Police release surveillance video of thief stealing car titles

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka Police have released surveillance video of a man who stole nearly two dozen titles to vehicles.

The theft occurred at Miami World Auto Sales at 4176 NW 132nd St., Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Surveillance footage showed the subject breaking into an unlocked 2005 Hummer to steal an envelope with titles to 20 vehicles.

Fernando Rodriguez, who works for Y & Z Auto Sales, was visiting Miami World Auto Sales and left his Hummer unlocked for about 40 minutes.

His dealer license plate PG7 29S was inside the Hummer along with the envelope containing the car titles.

If you have any information regarding the theft or recognize the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

