Opa-Locka Police officer relieved of duty for alleged misconduct

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-Locka Police officer has been relieved of duty following an investigation into alleged misconduct that took place at a home.

Cellphone video taken by Jeffrey Byron showed the officer wearing a mask and holding his handgun entering his apartment without permission.

At one point, the masked officer knocked the phone out of Byron’s hand.

According to the Opa-Locka Police Department, the officers were investigating a report of a man with a gun at the apartment complex along Northwest 22nd Avenue when the video was recorded.

City leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss their plan of action against the police officer.

“The officer has been relieved of duty, and because it’s an internal affairs investigation — active investigation — there are witnesses that need to be interviewed and other matters related to that that I cannot express at this time,” Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

“I’m just really happy he’s not on the streets, patrolling the streets, because how he handled this situation was real crazy, and he was just a loose cannon,” Byron said. “I’m just glad they handled that situation accordingly.”

The police officer at the center of the investigation has been on the force for 15 years.

Police will not be releasing his name, but they said they were unaware of any previous complaints about him.

