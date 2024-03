OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-locka Police officer has been arrested.

Johane Taylor taken into custody on Wednesday. The 36-year-old faces two counts of battery and one count of robbery by sudden snatching.

The victim is a resident of the city.

Taylor has since bonded out of jail. He has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.