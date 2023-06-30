OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter call and upon arrival, discovered a deceased male inside a vehicle with multiple times gunshot wounds.

Police established a perimeter in the area of 1040 Caliph Street as they continued to investigate, Friday.

The victim was found on the driver’s side of a silver Nisan Armada SUV.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police covered the SUV with a tarp.

Several evidence markers were placed at the scene marking shell casings that were near the driver side window of the SUV. It appears that the victim was shot several times.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

The the identity of the victim has not be released as investigators work to determine what lead to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.