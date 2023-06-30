OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter call and upon arrival, discovered a deceased male inside a vehicle with multiple times gunshot wounds.

Police have established a perimeter in the area of 1040 Caliph Street as they continue to investigate.

7News camera captured several evidence markers at the scene.

The victim was found on the driver’s side of a silver Nisan Armada SUV.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

In Miami Gardens, police set up a perimeter after pursuing a suspect. The incident happened near 32nd Avenue and Northwest 167th Street.

At the scene there, a Nisan sedan crashed into a fence with a suspect bailing out.

MDPD told 7News they were assisting Opa-locka Police in another investigation.

It is unclear whether these two incidents are connected.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

