OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka police are investigating after a person was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle.

Police have established a perimeter in the area of 1040 Caliph Street as they continue to investigate.

The victim was found on the driver’s side of a grey SUV.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

