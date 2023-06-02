OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel on Friday resigned from his position.

“It was more of an honor than I ever anticipated,” Israel said. “Each and every day, new challenges. Under my direction, we’ve taken this police department in the right direction. We treat people with dignity and respect, we don’t racial profile, we ride around with our windows down, listening to what the community has to say.”

Israel spent just 13 months on the job.

He said he made the decision to step down so that he could spend more time with his family.

According to the city manager, crime in Opa-locka dropped 30% under Israel’s leadership

