OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled a massive fire at a junkyard in Opa-locka that torched cars and sent thick smoke into the sky.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 12800 block of Alexandria Drive, at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Celphone video captured the inferno as firefighters raced to control the fire. They needed foam trucks and water tenders to knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported, but the fire left cars charred and caused extensive damage.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.