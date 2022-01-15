OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a junkyard in Opa-Locka, sending a massive plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The smoke from the blaze at the business on Northwest 32nd Avenue and 127th Street could be seen from miles away, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 11:15 a.m.

The fire spread through vehicles at the junkyard and prompted first responders to shut down nearby roads while crews tackled the flames.

Firefighters were able to get it under control.

No one was injured.

