Opa-Locka distributes gift cards for groceries to residents in need amid pandemic

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Opa-Locka is lending a helping hand to residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials handed out gift cards to qualified residents near Ali Baba Avenue and Opa-Locka Boulevard as part of the city’s COVID Relief Grocery Gift Card Program, Thursday afternoon.

Families lined up to receive some much needed help during these trying times.

“This is going to help me out a whole, especially because I love to eat,” said Marshall. “It’s going to help me a great deal. I love to eat. I’m goin’ to get me me, sure is.”

The program assists Opa-Locka residents and families in need during the pandemic.

