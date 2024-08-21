OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka city officials came together to discuss the recent firing of a police officer following an internal investigation into a 2021 incident after, police said, he deployed a Taser inside the police department and injured another officer.

Sgt. Sergio Perez was informed of his termination on Monday.

A press conference was held at Opa-Locka City Hall with City Manager Darvin Williams and Police Chief Kenneth Ottley, Wednesday morning.

“Today, we are here to announce that accountability has returned to the City of Opa-locka,” Williams said. “Mr. Perez’s actions violated the trust placed in him by our city and raises considerable doubts about his ability to be trusted with the powers we grant to our police officers here in the great City of Opa-locka.”

The 2021 investigation into Perez’s misuse of his Taser was previously put on hold after he was criminally charged with battery after being accused of shocking his colleague.

That college was rushed to the hospital after they were zapped by the Taser.

When Perez’s charges were dropped, the investigation continued earlier this year and found multiple policy violations, which led Williams to accept Police Chief Ottley’s recommendation to fire Perez.

“He crossed the line that demanded he no longer be a part of this department,” Ottley said. “Our investigation found seven policy violations when he inappropriately discharged his taser inside the police department, causing injury to a fellow officer.”

During the press conference, Williams praised Ottley’s actions.

“It is his unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of policing and ensuring the safety and security of our community that has brought us to this moment today,” Williams said.

The 2021 Taser incident isn’t the only controversy that has followed Perez.

In September of 2020, Perez was arrested and accused of betraying the badge when authorities said, he was caught on camera tasing and dragging a special needs teen out of his home.

A civil case for that incident is still pending.

In April of 2013, Perez was behind the wheel of his police cruiser and was accused of breaking Opa-loca Police Department pursuit policy when he chased a suspect who crashed in a car full of Californian tourist, which resulted in four deaths.

Perez was fired for that incident but was rehired by the department.

In 2006, he was fired from the Miami Shores Police Department,

“If we don’t demand that people who wear the badge respect it, we can’t expect the public to,” Ottley said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.