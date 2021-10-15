OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire residential building in Opa-Locka had to be evacuated, and rescue crews took one person to the hospital, after a fire broke out following reports of a gas stove explosion.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street just after 3 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the initial call they received was about a fire that could be related to a stove in a third-floor unit of the building.

Residents said they heard some sort of explosion. The third-floor unit was left with a hole in the concrete and stucco wall around five feet wide.

7SkyForce HD hovered above a grassy area near the structure covered with debris.

Crews were able to put out the flames by around 3:45 p.m.

Paramedics were seen treating a man in the back of an ambulance. The patient was seen sitting up and speaking with first responders. Officials have not confirmed whether this was the victim who was transported in unknown condition.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated while officials determine its structural integrity.

7News learned there were some beams in the second floor that were affected as a result of the explosion.

Florida Power and Light crews have responded to assist in the investigation.

It remains unclear how many residents have been evacuated. The American Red Cross has responded to provide assistance to them.

