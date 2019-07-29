Only in Hialeah: KFC serves up freshly-made flan

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - When you think of Kentucky Fried Chicken, you think of the obvious: chicken. It’s unlikely you’d ever think of ordering flan at a KFC, but one location in Hialeah is serving just that.

As first reported by The Miami Herald‘s Carlos Frias, the KFC at 811 W. 49th St. has been preparing freshly-made flan for nearly half a century.

The flan isn’t exactly part of a secret menu as it’s promoted on its main menu, but many people aren’t aware of this unusual dessert offering.

According to the Herald, the idea of serving flan at a KFC came from Baldomero Gonzalez, a Cuban immigrant and former sous chef who escaped the revolution.

Gonzalez’s creation hit the menu in 1975 for the low price of 99 cents. Today it’s sold for $2.89 a slice.

After his death, the recipe continued to live on, being passed down from employee to employee.

Today, it’s prepped daily by Frank Tucios and Blanca Rosa Ortiz.

“The secret ingredient is that we make all of them with love,” Ortiz said.

