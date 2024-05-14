(WSVN) - An organization opened its doors for one South Florida family, giving them the keys to a new blessing.

The family put in some sweat equity and can now call the home their own, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The new home is part of ‘Dedication Days’ where a family moves into their very own home. This family moved into a home that was co-sponsored by WSVN.

“Ah, thank you. Goodbye. Good, good, good,” said the new homeowner.

After months of blood, sweat, and tears, home dedication day came for the Cordero Family.

The Cordero’s journey began nearly a year ago when they submitted their application process, to building the home, and now looking at the finished home.

Corporate sponsor, Tucci, has been with the Cordero through every swing of the hammer.

“It’s wonderful to work side by side with community members to build the community and working side by side with this family in particular has been a wonderful experience for our team members. We’re very happy to volunteer and pay it forward,” said Tucci CEO Dougan Clarke.

The Corderos’ were joined by volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, WSVN, and others to help build the home from the ground up.

Now, the family gets a chance to exhale, share smiles, and begin their new journey.

“There’s a misconception that we give things away and that’s not, we give opportunities. Our families are low-income, they are hard workers, they do everything right, but they just don’t make enough money to get a traditional loan, particularly in the very difficult market of Miami,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami CEO Mario Artecona.

The Cordero’s home is the 24th home that WSVN has sponsored in Greater Miami. The TV station has long committed to building communities, one house at a time.

“You know dedication days, and when we turn over the keys, that is the payoff for all the hard work. You know, today we see the joy, and the celebration but there’s permitting and and fundraising and finding land and putting up with theft and there’s a lot of challenges so when we see the finished product and we see the joy and the hope in the families, it makes all the hard work pay off,” said Artecona.

Now the Cordero family can see their hard work pay off.

Soon, once the fanfare dies down, they can begin enjoying their new home and making new memories in the house that they call home.

