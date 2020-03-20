One Plant calms South Florida’s coronavirus anxieties with legal marijuana deliveries

The coronavirus pandemic has many people, understandably, on edge.

And one company is delivering relief.

Sterilizing and wiping down at every stop, One Plant Delivery is on the road, bringing legal medical marijuana right to patients’ doorsteps.

“We can provide people a service and more importantly a sense of calmness in this chaos,” One Plant CEO Brady Cobb said, “where they can get the medicine they need. They don’t have to worry about racing to a store, interacting, touching doors, touching countertops.”

Right now, there are some 250,000 Florida patients using medical marijuana and other cannabis-based, CBD and THC medicines for various conditions.

“We do have derivative products, distillate products, vapes, tinctures,” employee Mike Bondurant said, “some of those other traditional products, we’ve provided those, but the lion’s share, about 70 percent of what we provide is smokable flower.”

Their clients are people like Rob Haney, a Fort Lauderdale business owner who suffers from anxiety.

“My doctor seems to think I bite off more than I can chew, I do too many things at once, and sometimes it’s just nice to relax, so he recommended this, and I’ve been doing it for about three and a half, four months,” Haney said.

He also said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the medical marijuana delivery service is just what the doctor ordered.

“It takes a lot of stress off of myself,” Haney said. “I’d have to drive 30 minutes from here and go into a populated dispensary and drive all the way back, so it makes it very easy, calms you down, one less thing you’ve got to worry about right now.”

Drivers drop off and wipe everything down before and after delivery. As South Florida’s coronavirus cases increase, business is smoking.

“This past week, we’ve had upwards of probably 100 deliveries,” employee Tyler Bohall said. “We go as far north as Jupiter and as far south as Kendall.”

“People want to get stuff at home. They want convenience,” Cobb said, “and this crisis, this virus, has just made that put that in a spotlight.”

Haney’s order Friday should last him several weeks. He said during these scary times, he’s glad to have a way to de-stress and decrease his anxiety without leaving the comfort of home.

One Plant said it’s gearing up with more cars and drivers to keep up with the demand around South Florida.

