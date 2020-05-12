One dead after boat crash near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a boat crash near Miami Beach.

Twenty-six-year-old Diego Becerra died after being ejected from one of the vessels.

Awful news regarding last night’s boating accident near Star Island. Law enforcement sources have confimed that Diego Becerra, 26, was killed last night after being ejected from the boat he was riding in when another crashed into the vessel around 9PM. #MiamiBeach @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/ECekAbqjgR — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 13, 2020

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Star Island and Monument Island, sometime before 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics transported another patient to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said a man who called for help in the crash said his son went missing after the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers located Becerra and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.

“We understand that one person was ejected from one of these vessels and ended up in the water,” said Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “These divers went in the water and they were able to locate the patient.”

Fire officials said one call reported the incident as a hit and run.

“At this point, we don’t know what caused the accident,” said Benitez.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also assisted in the search for the missing boater.

FWC is the lead agency in the investigation.

As the investigation continues, both boats were impounded at FWC headquarters as evidence.

