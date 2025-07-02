EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A pediatrician from Oklahoma City has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the drowning death of her 4-year-old daughter at a short-term rental in El Portal, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Village of El Portal Police Department responded around 4:30 a.m. on June 27 to reports of a child drowning at a home located at 156 NW 90th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the child, identified as Aria Talathi, unresponsive in a residential pool.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the child and her mother, 36-year-old Dr. Neha Gupta, had traveled to South Florida from Oklahoma City and were staying at the rental home.

Following an investigation by homicide detectives and consultation with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, authorities obtained a warrant for Gupta’s arrest.

She was located and taken into custody in Oklahoma City with assistance from the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gupta is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County, where she will face charges of first-degree murder.

