MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have a warning for boaters planning to go on the water this Memorial Day weekend, as four spoil islands in Biscayne Bay will be off limits in an attempt to combat littering.

Trash has been picked up at these islands, located between mainland Miami and Miami Beach.

“The other day, when we dove this island, [we had trash] every single time we came up from under water,” said City of Miami Marine Patrol Lt. Oriel Tameron.

Officials said they also found plenty of trash in the bay near the islands.

“We came up with five, six bottles, glass containers, plastic containers,” said Tameron.

On Thursday, the Miami Marine Patrol took 7News to the islands that will be shut down: Osprey Island, Morningside Island, Willis Island and Pace Picnic Island.

Tameron and his captain showed 7News how the city is planning to combat this littering.

“There will be city employees on these islands that will be warning everybody not to be on the islands,” Tameron said.

At Willis Island, a barrier was put up. and there was signage that said “leave no trace,” but trash has been picked up.

Over at Pace Picnic Island, there is still trash, as bottles and plastic were seen on the ground. The city has since picked up thousands of items, but there is more to clean up.

“We need to learn to appreciate what we have before we lose it,” said Tameron.

7News cameras caught barriers being set up as the cleanup continues.

But Tameron is warning boaters to stay off the islands.

“If they do not listen to these warnings, law enforcement will get involved, and you could be subject to arrest for trespassing on these islands,” he said.

They are also sending a clear message that polluting those waters and those islands will not be tolerated.

Though the island closures are a disappointment for some, most people understand why the city is imposing the new limits.

“It’s truly unfortunate, ’cause it’s taking away from other boaters who try to respect the environment,” said boater Max Murillo.

“I’ve seen all you people going after Boca Bash or whatever, throwing your trash in the water, doing all this. Gallons, I’m talking gallons of trash,” said Connor Knowles, who has visited the spoil islands.

“Pick it up man. It’s not that hard,” said a boater who identified herself as Jocelyn.

It is unclear when the islands will reopen.

