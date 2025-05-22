KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches the Coast Guard is teaming up with local and state agencies to promote boating safety practices and remind the public to stay safe and alert on the water.

Boating safety is in focus as the Memorial Day weekend nears, prompting agencies to gather at the Crandon Park Marina boat ramp in Key Biscayne Thursday and remind the public about ways to celebrate safely on the water.

Officials emphasized the following:

Stay hydrated as temperatures will be at an all-time-high this weekend.

No drinking and boating.

and boating. Ensure there’s an experienced designated captain before heading on the waters.

designated captain before heading on the waters. If one decided to take their boats for a cruise, make sure safety equipment is on the vessel; meaning enough life vets for every passenger—pets included— a floating throw device and handheld flares.

“Pay attention to what you see and what you hear. The safety of everyone on board and around you depends on it. Second, we have a zero tolerance for boating under the influence. Boating while impaired by alcohol or drugs is not only dangerous. It is illegal,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer George Reynaud.

Experts said always have a plan, remain vigilant and hit the water with an experienced boater.

“We still see a lot of inexperience out there and that’s usually what causes the incidents and the accidents is the inexperience that’s why we say go out with an experience boater if you’re going to go out. Know the rules of the road do it responsibly and do it safely,” said Lt. Pete Sanchez, with City of Miami Fire Department.

Officials said to tell loved ones your location so they’re informed in the event of an accident.

