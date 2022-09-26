HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have suspended their search for a paddleboarder in Haulover Beach because, authorities said, there were no witnesses to corroborate whether or not someone was missing.

A vacant paddleboard was found right off of Haulover Cutter, which prompted a search by the Coast Guard and other local municipalities, which included Surfside, Indian Creek and Miami-Dade, to find the operator of the paddleboard, Monday.

7SkyForce hovered above a search of the water after the lone paddleboard was spotted by a camera crew stationed at the Haulover Inlet.

“One of my camera guys said, ‘Hey, Alfred, I filmed somebody in the morning on a paddleboard. About two and half hours later, I filmed the same paddleboard drifting by itself with no one on it,'” said Alfred Montaner, creator of “Chit Show.” “I immediately got on the phone, I called Bal Harbor Police.”

“They received a call from somebody advising that the paddleboard was seen occupied by somebody earlier,” said a 911 dispatcher.

“About 15 minutes later, the Coast Guard and all the police started showing up,” said Jonas Frazier.

The Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were also among the agencies searching by sea and air.

“Then all of the sudden, we saw helicopters start circling, and with that, there’s been police activity for the next couple of hours,” said Kyle Imire.

After more than two hours combing the area, the search was called off, as authorities still haven’t been able to determine if anyone is actually missing.

“Hopefully it’s just somebody left a paddleboard out on the beach and everyone is safe,” said Imire, “but at least they are taking the precautions to manage what could be the worst-case scenario.”

Ocean Rescue took custody of the paddleboard.

As of late Monday afternoon, authorities said they have not been able to find anybody who saw someone go into the water.

