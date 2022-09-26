HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a missing paddle boarder was suspended.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the search was suspended because there were no witnesses to corroborate whether someone was missing.

A vacant paddleboard was found right off of Haulover Cutter, which prompted a search by the Coast Guard and other local municipalities, which included Surfside, Indian Creek and Miami-Dade, to find the operator of the paddleboard, Monday.

7Skyforce hovered over a search of the water after the lone paddleboard was spotted by a camera crew stationed at the inlet.

“One of my camera guys said, ‘Hey Alfred, I filmed somebody in the morning on a paddle board. About two and half hours later, I filmed the same paddle board drifting by itself with no one on it,'” said Alfred Montaner, creator of “Chit Show.” “I immediately got on the phone, I called Bal Harbor Police.”

“They received a call from somebody advising that the paddle board was seen occupied by somebody earlier,” said Broadcastify.

“About 15 minutes later, the police and the Coast Guard started showing up,” said Jonas Frazier.

The Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were also among those searching by sea and air.

“Then all of the sudden we saw helicopters start circling and with that there’s been police activity for the next couple of hours,” said Kyle Imire.

After more than two hours combing the area, the search was called off as authorities still haven’t been able to determine if anyone is actually missing.

“Hopefully it’s just somebody left a paddle board out on the beach and everyone is safe,” said Imire. “But at least they are taking the precautions to manage what could be the worst case scenario.”

Ocean Rescue took custody of the paddleboard.

