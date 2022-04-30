SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The grass fire that sparked earlier this week in South Miami-Dade is still burning but is now under control, officials said.

After Thursday night’s rain, officials said, the blaze was 65% contained as of Friday afternoon.

The grass fire, off U.S. 1 near Florida City, has charred through more than 1,000 acres of brush.

Firefighters have been on the front lines since it started on Tuesday.

