THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A landmark agreement could help fast-track projects that sought to reconnect the Everglades’ natural flow of water.

The Everglades has been a major focus for restoration efforts across Florida for decades. A new agreement signed by officials on Tuesday is expected to turn years of planning into action.

The first-of-its-kind agreement was signed in the heart of the river of grass, which will allow Florida to take the lead on building multiple key restoration projects with the primary goal of moving them forward on a quicker timeframe.

“We take those capable local sponsors and turn the projects over to them to build. This is how we have to build infrastructure for America,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren.

The agreement covers the Blue Shanty Flow-way in Miami-Dade and the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, located south of Lake Okeechobee.

Both projects have been designed to restore the natural flow of water through the Everglades.

Officials say one of the biggest changes will be the ability to remove barriers that have blocked water from moving south for decades.

“Twenty miles of these berms will be removed to reconnect that slough in the Everglades. And if you think about 20 miles, that’s from here to the Miami airport. That’s a lot of dirt getting removed from the Everglades that’s blocking the flow,” said South Florida Water Management Executive Director Drew Bartlett.

State leaders believe this agreement will help move the final phases of both major restoration projects forward.

“Funding will start flowing, pun intended, to expedite the final components of the EAA Reservoir and the Blue Shanty Flow-way, two interconnected pieces of a much larger system designed to improve water quality, protect communities and restore the natural flow of water through America’s Everglades,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert.

Officials emphasized that the benefits of these projects reaches far beyond the ecosystem surrounding these sites.

“The Blue Shanty Flow-way is critical to Everglades National Park. By restoring the historic sheet flow into the park, we are taking another major step not only towards restoring the natural hydrology of the Everglades in the park but the Greater Everglades ecosystem,” said Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos.

As part of the Blue Shanty Flow-way project, officials estimate roughly 14,000 acres of Everglades wetlands will be restored.

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