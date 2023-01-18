MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing South Florida woman.

Maura Lockhart was last seen Jan. 3.

She stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Officials said Lockhart was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, blue jeans and a burgundy and black wig.

If you have any information please contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 OR email at SVU@MIAMI-POLICE.ORG.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.