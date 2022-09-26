HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing paddleboarder.

Right off of Haulover Cutter, U.S Coast Guard vessels, along with other local municipalities, which included Surfside and Indian Creek, were out on the water to search for the operator of vacant paddleboard, Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also at the scene to assist with the search.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the vessels searched for the operator.

Miami-Dade Police assisted with the search by air.

A paddleboard was found and was brought to the shore.

Officials said that they have changed the effort from a search and rescue to a search and recovery.

They are not fully sure whether someone is missing or if the paddleboard was simply abandoned.

