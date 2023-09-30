MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an 88-year-old man reported missing from the Allapattah area.

Louis Dilbert has gray hair, brown eyes, stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap and a green shirt with khaki pants.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call (305) 579-6111 or (305) 603-6300.

