SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Surfside said they have a plan in place if Hurricane Elsa brings bad weather to South Florida.

Officials on Friday said crews will continue their search and rescue efforts at Champlain Towers’ South building in the rain, as long as it’s safe for task force members.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said crews from other states will help keep the mission going around the clock.

“We are truly experiencing unprecedented disaster, but the extraordinary men and women of Miami-Dade, and our federal and state partners, continue their mission and search and rescue no matter what is thrown our way,” she said.

Crews have begun preparing for a potential impact, which includes protecting the equipment and the overall operation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.