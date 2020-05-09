Officials say masks at Miami-Dade parks still required, with exceptions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have reiterated facial coverings are still required when out in newly reopened public spaces, with a few exceptions.

In a tweet posted Sunday, officials said park goers need to wear masks or other facial coverings at all times.

Officials said the only exceptions are “those engaged in strenuous activity, who have chronic conditions that cause breathing trouble, and children under 2.”

For more information related to COVID-19 from Miami-Dade County, click here.

For a list of parks that have reopened in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.