Officials say masks at Miami-Dade parks not required if social distancing is observed

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have made an important clarification about new requirements for facial coverings when out in newly reopened public spaces.

According to guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, officials said, a face mask is not required for people who are respecting social distancing at an open park, boat ramp, bay walk or beach walk.

However, facial coverings are required in areas where social distancing is not being followed.

For more information related to COVID-19 from Miami-Dade County, click here.

For a list of parks that have reopened in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.