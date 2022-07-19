SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A white vehicle was found fully submerged in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Rescue teams and divers responded to the scene at Southwest 97th Avenue and Snapper Creek Drive, Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out and was not injured.

According to reports, the driver was using the car to drop Jet Skis into the canal when they slipped back all the way into the canal.

Two jet skiers were seen circling the vehicle after it sank.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.