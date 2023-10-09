NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to the scene in Northwest Miami-Dade after reports of multiple people becoming ill at an event.

The incident occurred at the 9th annual Afrikin Diaspora Fundraising Festival event located at the Circle of Brotherhood Headquarters, at 5094 NW 24th Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Both the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene, later reporting it as a level two mass casualty incident.

Police were then called over and identified it as a safety concern because of the large amount of people at the event, according to MDFR.

Multiple patients are on scene and units are staged to assess patients. Three patients with minor to non-life-threatening injuries have been reportedly transported to local area hospitals.

7News is working to gather more information as this is still an active incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.