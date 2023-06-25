MIAMI (WSVN) - The coast guard closed off a section of the Port Miami after a fatal boat accident.

The crash involved two vessels in the channel early Sunday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue and their dive team responded to the incident, where one person was reported to be dead and another was rushed to a Ryder Trauma Center after colliding with a Fisher Island Ferry, according to officials.

#Update The @USCG continues to enforce a safety zone in @PortMiami to support partner agency crews & divers in safely clearing the channel of the sunken vessel obstruction from this morning’s fatal collision near Gov’t Cut. @MyFWC @MiamiDadeFire @MiamiDadeCounty @CityofMiamiFire — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 25, 2023

Port of Miami also tweeted that the closure will affect the arrival time and disembarkment of passengers on Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape and Norweigan Cruise Line Escape.

Florida Fish and Wildlife continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

