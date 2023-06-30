MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Independence Day is on Tuesday and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), along with several fire departments across Miami-Dade and Broward counties shared tips to have a safe and happy holiday.

A fleet of law enforcement agents from the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and FWC will be set to enforce the laws at sea, as the holiday celebration unfolds.

According to FWC, 735 boating incidents were reported in the state last year. Monroe County and Miami-Dade County topped the list with more than 180 incidents between the two counties. Officials said alcohol was the leading factor, along with an absence of life vests on boaters.

Fire departments reminded the community that although fireworks can be beautiful to marvel at, they can also be extremely dangerous. Even small sparklers can reach temperatures of up to 2,00 degrees Fahrenheit, said MDFR Chief of Staff Erika Benitez.

“It can cause serious burns,” she said. “This temperature is strong enough to melt certain metals, imagine what it can do to children’s eyes and hands.”

Officials said to purchase fireworks from approved vendors and advised against lighting them in glass or metal containers. Firework enthusiasts are also advised to have a water hose or a bucket of water nearby.

“It’s important to light fireworks on a driveway or a paved surface away from any dry grass or anything that can possibly burn,” said Benitez.

Ideally, officials would want people to leave the fireworks to the professionals but those who would like to indulge in the firework magic would do well in practicing these regulations.

