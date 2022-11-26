VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reduced the boundaries of a no-swim advisory near Virginia Key.

Officials had issued the advisory on Monday after a wastewater overflow from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department’s Central District wastewater treatment plant.

Virginia Key Beach, North Point Park and Virginia Key Outdoor Center are no longer affected.

The advisory remains in effect for Shrimper’s Lagoon.

