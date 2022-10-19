DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - With Election Day less than three weeks away, local election offices are preparing to count the votes.

The Miami-Dade Elections Department invited candidates, members of the political parties and the general public to watch how they test the machines used in voting, Wednesday.

This is something they do every time before deploying the machines. Essentially, this particular accuracy test covers about 5% of the machines.

The department tested everything from opening up the unit to voting ballots, transmitting the results and tabulations.

As more people use the vote-by-mail method, the department wanted locals to feel assured that their votes will be counted.

“And so what it does, is it proves to both us and to all our observers here that the voting units are capturing the results properly and that the results of the election are accurate,” said Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

White said this year they have about 1,400 people signed up to observe the polling process during voting, an unprecedented number in light of past claims about election fraud and security.

Early voting starts Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

