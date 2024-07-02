MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are providing a stern warning on boating safety ahead of the holiday weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, The U.S Coast Guard, and Miami Fire Rescue joined forces to spread the word about the dangers of operating a vessel while under the influence.

“We remind all boaters that boating while impaired is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Law Enforcement officers will be out looking for impaired operators. Those found operating under the influence will be arrested,” said FWC Officer George Reynaud.

The announcement is part of a larger initiative called “Operation Dry Water” which was launched in 2009 to raise awareness and to stress the importance of designating a sober driver during the Fourth of July weekend.

Officials want boaters to stay safe while out on the water.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.