MIAMI (WSVN) - Downtown Miami’s historic Freedom Tower has been undergoing renovations for two years, and officials are providing a sneak peek of the progress ahead of its opening this fall.

The project, piloted by Miami Dade College, looks to restore what was once home to The Miami News and a refuge point for nearly 600,000 Cubans who fled communism on the island nation.

“You can go in there and put in your grandfather’s name, and it appears because they came through the Freedom Tower,” said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega.

From its entrance, visitors will be greeted in the welcome landing, where the tower’s original architecture still stands strong. They will then continue through Freedom Hall, where an original mural remains.

“This tower is just so meaningful to this community,” said Jorge Plasencia, Board Chair of the Miami Dade College Foundation.

The new and improved tower will also feature historic artifacts, digital installations and immersive exhibitions.

“The Freedom Tower represents — not just for Cubans, but Venezuelans, Hondurans, Colombians — it really stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity,” said Pumariega.

One of those exhibitions, a 360,000-square-foot room called “Libertad,” which stands for freedom in Spanish, will showcase the stories of many Miamians’ quest to freedom.

“Seventy-five, 100. Today, it’s 300 oral histories of individuals of what libertad means to them,” said Pumariega.

The exhibit expects to soon share the hearts of Miami residents by memorializing their stories.

“Community members will also have the opportunity to record their story right at the tower,” said Maria Carla Chicuen, Executive Director of Cultural Affairs for Miami Dade College.

“If you feel inspired at this moment to tell your story, you’ll sit here and get to tell it,” said Pumariega.

The opening of the renovated tower will be in mid-September. Once it reopens, it will mark its 100th anniversary as an iconic symbol of the city’s rich history and cultural identity.

