MIAMI (WSVN) - The newly built Miami Worldcenter provided a preview of what shoppers can expect ahead of their grand opening celebration in the coming days.

The site offers many opportunities for people to shop, eat, and be entertained in the heart of Miami’s downtown.

“When you think about Miami, we always felt it was a global gateway city, but the world did not yet realize that,” said Nitin Motwani, managing partner at Miami Worldcenter. “You’re not building a single building, you’re building an entire city.”

After more than a decade in the making, the $6 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development spans across 10 city blocks and hosts several brand names places that everyone will love.

Some of the stores include Apple, Lululemon, Ray Ban, Earl’s, and Serafina, among others. For entertainment, guests can check out the Museum of Ice Cream or the bowling venue Lucky Strike nearby.

“Next time you go to a (Miami) Heat game, or something else, stop by and have a drink, have lunch, take your kids to the Museum of Ice Cream, go to Lucky Strike,” said Motwani.

Two of the project’s partners, including real estate mogul Art Falcone, told 7News the Worldcenter is the city’s newest lifestyle destination.

“When you look at it geographically and when you compare it to other major cities around the country, I believe it is the center of Miami,” he said.

The Miami Worldcenter will hold a grand opening party on Thursday.

