NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials on Monday named a person of interest in the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found on the side of Interstate 95.

According to Miramar Police, Lorent Pion, 29, was arrested after he led officials on a chase from Miami-Dade County, which ended in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway.

Pion is facing several charges, which include aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, failure to stop and remain at an accident involving non-serious injury, and resisting officers/obstruction without violence.

Pion has not been formally charged by the Miami-Dade Police in connection to the death of Nahomi Valentina Cittadini.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade Police said they received multiple calls of two people arguing along the highway, just after 6 a.m.

“So basically, a car came in around 6 a.m., off I-95 northbound at Ives Dairy Road, about two people arguing on the side road, that you see behind me,” said MDPD Detective Luis Sierra. “Multiple people were actually calling as they were driving by, saying that people were arguing on the side of the road. Short time after, FHP arrives and finds a body of a deceased female on the side of the road.”

Soon after, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area and found Cittadini’ s body with no clothes.

“At this point, the female is undressed,” said Sierra. “There is a piece of clothing next to here, so I wouldn’t be able to tell you how exactly her clothes were removed, but there is some clothing next to her body.”

Cameras showed detectives as they combed the area for clues and placed markers on the side of the highway. Traffic was diverted for some time as detectives investigated near the northbound lanes.

“Right now, it’s really hard to determine what caused the injuries to the deceased female,” said Sierra. “It’s an ongoing homicide investigation. That’s why [detectives] are still here trying to piece everything together and see exactly what caused the death.”

If you have any information that could help detectives with their investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

