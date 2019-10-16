Officials lift no swim advisory for beaches in Key Biscayne, 2 other Miami-Dade locations

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health department officials have lifted precautionary a No Contact with Water Advisory they had issued for beaches in Key Biscayne and two parts of Miami-Dade County.

The advisory affected Crandon North Beach, Virginia Key Beach and Fisher Island.

However, officials said, Fisher Island residents should still contact their community association for additional information regarding the water quality for their private beaches.

