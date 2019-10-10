Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at Miami nightclub

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that started at a Miami nightclub.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was at the scene along Northwest Seventh Street and 45th Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said the fire started at Lobo Jack, a Latin club located inside a shopping center.

“It’s under investigation,” said Miami firefighter George Betancourt. “We got the fire investigator en route. Right now, we’re just doing the clean up part which is salvage and overhaul. Just making sure that there’s no other fire extension to the rest of the structure. We’re wrapping things up as we speak.”

7News cameras captured many firefighters outside the business.

A notice on the door stated the person renting the space owed the landlord $16,500 in past due rent which was due today.

Fire rescue said they saw a window pane pushed out and the front door unlocked when they arrived, making it one of several reasons they believe the fire is suspicious.

“We’re also hearing from some of the owners here of their businesses that some graffiti has been seen along the walls and along the glass of this business for the last couple of days,” said Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “So, even though they’re not sure of what type of activities take place, they also feel this is something suspicious that may have occurred here as well.”

Some of the smoke went into nearby businesses in the plaza but no damage was observed and the stores will be operating normally today, officials said.

Miami Police also responded to the scene.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

