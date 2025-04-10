NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Teslas were reportedly stolen from a tire shop in Northwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of stolen Teslas in the 2500 block of Northwest 38th Court just before 2:00 a.m.

According to MDSO, deputies upon arrival discovered one of the Teslas left behind after having been used to smash down a fence, allowing two others, one white and one red, to escape.

Broken glass was seen scattered across the ground.

According to a witness, three vehicles were seen leaving the area before one man, potentially one of the suspects, was left behind. He reportedly fled on foot.

“I was working on my truck. Then I hear a loud bang. When I ran outside, there were just two or three cars just driving away,” he said. “That one they left there, and the guy started running, and that’s pretty much it; that’s all we saw.”

One of the three Teslas was left on the property and has been recovered, suffering substantial damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more details.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

