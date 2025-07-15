AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A large police presence was seen outside an Aventura condominium following reports of a possible shooting.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene in the area of 3675 North Country Club Drive, where nearly a dozen police office surrounded the entrance of the residence and several ambulances were seen standing by. Those ambulances have since cleared the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or transported to the hospital. What led up to the reported shooting is unknown.

