HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a possible migrant landing on Haulover Beach.

A boat was discovered abandoned on the shore at 8 a.m. on Friday, near 10801 Collins Ave.

The vessel was discovered with no occupants in sight.

Officials have not released details about its origin or whether any individuals connected to the boat have been located.

