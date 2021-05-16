Officials investigate fatal crash on SB I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

Officials are investigating a massive fatal car crash on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near the Golden Glades on Northwest 165th Street, Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol has only confirmed that the crash was deadly.

Traffic on I-95 screeched to a halt as officials investigated the scene.

The lanes have since reopened.

