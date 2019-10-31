Officials introduce Foam Truck 4 — new tool to assist in airport emergencies

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has introduced a new tool to help better assist in emergencies at Miami International Airport.

Crews pushed Foam Truck 4 into service Tuesday during a ceremony at Fire Station 59 at MIA.

Officials said the new truck gives them another tool to respond to emergencies at the airport.

“It’s the right decision to make anytime we make an investment, to ensure that we have the latest equipment and materials in personnel and the fire rescue department to ensure the safety of our flying public,” said Lester Sola, Director and CEO of Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

The fire truck will operate 24/7 and staffed with two rescue crew members.

